District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold TNSPC Group IV model exams

December 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A model test on the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV Exam will be held at the District Central Library on West Boulevard Road, at 2 p.m. on December 26. The free test will be conducted in collaboration with N.R.I.A.S Academy and Rotary Phoenix Club and will cover Class IX portions of Science, Social Science and Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. More details may be had by dialling 9344754036.

CONNECT WITH US