District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold TNSPC Group II-A Mains, Group IV model exams

The District Central Library will be conducting model tests on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II-A Mains and Group IV competitive exams at its West Boulevard Road premises on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a release, the portions covered for the Group IV model test will be Class XI Economics (Chapters 7 to 11), September 2024 Current Affairs and Ratio and Proportion problems in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method.