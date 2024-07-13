ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold TNPSC Group II, IIA mock test

Published - July 13, 2024 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will be conducting a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on July 15, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be Class XI Tamil text book Arasiyal Ariviyal (topics related to national and Tamil Nadu politics), Class XII Arasiyal Ariviyal, Current Affairs, December 2023, and Ratio and Proportion in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US