District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold TNPSC Group II, IIA mock test

Published - July 13, 2024 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library will be conducting a model test on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II, IIA exams on its West Boulevard Road premises on July 15, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. According to a press release, the free test will be held in association with N.R.I.A.S Academy and the Rotary Phoenix Club. Portions covered will be Class XI Tamil text book Arasiyal Ariviyal (topics related to national and Tamil Nadu politics), Class XII Arasiyal Ariviyal, Current Affairs, December 2023, and Ratio and Proportion in Mathematics. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. A revision session will be held after the model exam from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

