ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold Group IV TNPSC model exam

January 27, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, at 10 a.m. on January 29. The test will be conducted in collaboration with N. R. IAS Academy and Rotary Club of Tiruchi Phoenix and will cover Class IX and X portions of the old and new Tamil syllabus. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. Candidates will be notified of their marks immediately after the exam, and those with low scores will be counselled on how to improve their performance. More details may be had from (mob) 9344754036, according to a press release. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US