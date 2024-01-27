GIFT a SubscriptionGift
District Central Library in Tiruchi to hold Group IV TNPSC model exam

January 27, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The model exam for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examination will be held on the District Central Library’s premises on West Boulevard Road, at 10 a.m. on January 29. The test will be conducted in collaboration with N. R. IAS Academy and Rotary Club of Tiruchi Phoenix and will cover Class IX and X portions of the old and new Tamil syllabus. Students will be required to answer questions through the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) method. Candidates will be notified of their marks immediately after the exam, and those with low scores will be counselled on how to improve their performance. More details may be had from (mob) 9344754036, according to a press release. 

