District Central Library hosts women readers’ forum meeting

Women who played a role in the country’s independence struggle were the focus of a discussion held at a monthly programme organised by the Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library in Tiruchi recently.

The August 24 meeting was part of the forum’s ‘Women Readers Programme’ to promote literacy, foster a sense of community, and empowerment. It will be held every third Saturday exclusively for women at the library’s campus on West Boulevard Road.

Participants shared insights about notable women freedom fighters and their contribution to Indian history. District Central Librarian Dhanalakshmi and Block Education Officer Jayalakshmi, spoke. Retired postmaster Amutha coordinated the programme.

