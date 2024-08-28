ADVERTISEMENT

District Central Library hosts women readers’ forum meeting

Published - August 28, 2024 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women who played a role in the country’s independence struggle were the focus of a discussion held at a monthly programme organised by the Readers’ Forum of the District Central Library in Tiruchi recently.

The August 24 meeting was part of the forum’s ‘Women Readers Programme’ to promote literacy, foster a sense of community, and empowerment. It will be held every third Saturday exclusively for women at the library’s campus on West Boulevard Road.

Participants shared insights about notable women freedom fighters and their contribution to Indian history. District Central Librarian Dhanalakshmi and Block Education Officer Jayalakshmi, spoke. Retired postmaster Amutha coordinated the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US