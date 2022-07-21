District Central Library to host revision course for TNPSC aspirants on July 23
Central District Library in association with NR IAS Academy will conduct free revision classes for candidates preparing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group IV examination from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday ( July 23) on the library premises.
The session will be conducted by R. Vijayalayan, founder of the academy, and will include covering major topics and clearing doubts, a press release said.
