District Central Library felicitates donors

Published - September 11, 2024 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

District Central Library and Readers’ Forum honoured the financial contribution of Rotary Club of Phoenix and NR IAS Academy toward the improvement of the public facility, at a special programme in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

In his address, Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar felicitated officials from the organisations for their gift of ₹3.5 lakh to install air-conditioning in the library’s meeting hall. He also advised aspirants preparing for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group II examinations, scheduled to be held on September 14, to stay focused and motivated.

Rotary district governors Raja Govindasamy, Karthik, Vijayalayan and Readers’ Forum president Govindasamy, spoke.

