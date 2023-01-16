ADVERTISEMENT

District administrations take efforts for eco-friendly Bhogi celebration

January 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lending their support to the initiative of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for enforcement of eco-friendly Bhogi, district administrations in the delta region conducted rallies by students to create awareness among the public of the need to desist from burning clothes and other old material.

At the level of local bodies, officials reached out to residents with a similar message. They were asked to desist from observing the bonfire ritual where useless household articles are thrown into the fire made of wood and cowdung cakes.

The immense air pollution due to burning plastics and rubber tyres results in the release of carbon di-oxide and other obnoxious gases into the atmosphere, exposure to which results in irritation of eye, nose, throat, skin and respiratory diseases besides many other health hazards, a communication issued by the Nagapattinam administration said.

In Ariyalur district, students took out rallies urging the people to desist from burning waste material such as rubber tyres, plastics, and polythene.

At a few other places in the region, PasumaiPongal was celebrated through planting of saplings by groups working for environment upkeep with the backing of the district administrations

The Environmental Information System (ENVIS) Centre, Ministry of Environment, conducted various awareness meetings and rallies through National Green Corps and Eco clubs, earlier this month requesting the public to celebrate Bhogi in a smokeless and eco-friendly manner.

CONNECT WITH US