July 06, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration is pressing ahead with the process of land acquisition for the expansion of the Tiruchi International Airport as a court stay has been vacated recently. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who took stock of the situation recently, has instructed officials to speed up the process, which has been dragging on for more than a decade.

After the first phase of extension of the runway from 6,000 to about 8,000 feet, carried out over a decade ago, the AAI in 2010-11 had drawn up plans to expand it further to 12,000 feet in phases to facilitate operation of bigger and wide-bodied aircraft. It had also planned to create additional infrastructure and increase the passenger handling capacity to 3.52 million a year and the foundation stone for the new terminal was laid in February 2019. The new terminal building, designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours, is currently under construction.

The AAI had then submitted a request to the government seeking about 510 acres, which included some Defence land too. In 2018, the State government had accorded administrative sanction to acquire about 345.62 acres, including wetlands. In July last year, Tiruchi Member of Lok Sabha Su.Thirunavukkarasar, who had been pursuing the issue with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, had said that the Defence Ministry had agreed to provide 166.97 acres of its land for the airport expansion project.

However, the process of acquisition of the private lands is yet to be completed by the State government. Mr. Pradeep Kumar, who made an inspection to study the land acquisition process a couple of days ago, told The Hindu that 35% of the acquisition process has been completed. “We got a court verdict in our favour recently on a case against the acquisition of a piece of land measuring about 23 hectares. The land acquisition could not make much progress due to the court stay. The stay has been vacated and we can expedite the work now. I have directed the officials to speed up the process in the three villages of Kottapattu, Keezhakurichi and Keezha Kalkandarkottai. We expect to complete the inquiry on the objections by end of August. Once this is completed, disbursement of compensation will begin,” Mr.Pradeep Kumar said.

Farmers and local residents had been pointing out that an access road and the Uyyakondan canal cut across the land that is to be acquired.

Mr.Kumar said that there was some opposition to the acquisition of residential areas in Kottapattu. “I had called the AAI’s design consultant for a discussion to see whether the residential areas could be excluded from their planning area. We’ll take a call on this after the discussion,” he said.

