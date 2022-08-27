Distribution of traditional paddy seeds at subsidised rates gets under way in Tiruchi

It is being done under Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Varieties Conservation Mission

About 12,645 kg of seeds of traditional paddy varieties will be distributed to farmers at 50% subsidy in Tiruchi district during the current year under the Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Varieties Conservation Mission introduced by the State government.

Seeds of Thooyamalli and Athur Kichilli Samba varieties, produced at the State seed farms, will be distributed to farmers in the district. The medium-duration varieties with high fibre content are considered to be nutritious and healthy. Farmers will be given 20 kg of seeds an acre under the initiative, Agriculture officials said.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru launched the distribution of the seeds after inaugurating the new building of a Sub Agriculture Extension Centre at Pudur Uthamanur in Lalgudi block in Tiruchi district on Saturday. The building was constructed at an estimate of ₹40 lakh sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund XXVI-2020-21 of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

A. Soundarapandian, MLA, S. Vaidyanathan, Revenue Divisional Officer, Lalgudi, M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, R. Sukumar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, and other officials were present.

Palmyra seed sowing

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a special drive to plant 10 lakh Palmyra tree seeds in Lalgudi and Pullambadi taluks. About 10,000 seeds would be planted in each panchayat union in the taluks. The palm seeds were being planted along the 39-km long stretch of the Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway in Tiruchi district, besides the banks of water courses. The seeds had been sourced from Thiruchencode and Ettayapuram and transported through 100 vehicles to the panchayat unions with the support of sponsors, officials said.

The Minister also laid the foundation for construction of Panchayat Union office at Pullambadi at an estimated cost of ₹3.95 crore.