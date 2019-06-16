Tiruchirapalli

Distribution of top soil for fertigation commences

Food Minister R.Kamaraj inspecting the loading of alluvial soil into a lorry from Minnal lake in Serumangalam in Mannargudi taluk on Saturday.

Food Minister R.Kamaraj inspecting the loading of alluvial soil into a lorry from Minnal lake in Serumangalam in Mannargudi taluk on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Farmers have begun taking the top soil of Minnal lake at Serumangalam in Mannargudi taluk for fertigation of their fields.

Inaugurating the exercise on Saturday, Food Minister, R.Kamaraj called upon the ryots to make best use of the permission granted by the State government to infuse fertility into their agriculture fields with the alluvial soil offered free of cost from the 82 hectare spread of Minnal lake.

A sum of ₹ 16.8 crore had been allocated for Tiruvarur district under `kudimaramathu’ scheme this year for taking up the maintenance of waterbodies, he added.

The Collector, T.Anand and other officials took part in the function on the lake bed.

