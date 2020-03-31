Distribution of tokens for ration cardholders begins

The process of distributing tokens for ration card holders to disburse the ₹1,000 financial assistance, announced by the State government as relief in view of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began here on Tuesday.

The tokens were being issued door-to-door by employees of the respective ration shops in their jurisdictional areas. Three hundred tokens would be issued during the exercise

According to District Collector S. Sivarasu the process would continue on Wednesday and the disbursement of the money at the ration shops would begin on Thursday.

As many as 7,84,587 rice card holders and Sri Lankan refugees would get the dole. All ration card holders would also be supplied essential commodities such as rice, dhal, cooking oil and sugar free of cost for the month of April. The dole and essential commodities would be distributed through 1,224 ration shops in the district.

The disbursement of the money and commodities are planned in phases – initially from April 2 to 4, April 6 to 8 and April 10 to 12.

From April 2 to 4, 100 eligible card holders each would be issued the relief amount and the commodities in a day. Thirteen card holders would be given the money in an hour. Personal distancing would be followed while disbursing the amount, Mr.Sivarasu said. Those who are not able to get the money and commodities can get the same in the forenoon of April 5.

From the afternoon of April 5, the ration shop employees would resume distribution of token for the next phase of distribution. The issue of tokens would continue after every phase of distribution until all card holders are issued the money and commodities.

Those who have failed to draw their quota of essential commodities during March can draw the same now, Mr. Sivarasu added and urged the people to extend their full cooperation to the exercise.

Complaints, if any, can be lodged over telephone by dialling 0431-2411474 or 9445045618.