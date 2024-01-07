GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Distribution of tokens for Pongal gift hampers begins in Mayiladuthurai 

January 07, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mayiladuthurai district administration has formed taluk-level committees to monitor the distribution of tokens to eligible beneficiaries for getting Pongal gift hampers announced by the State government and taken steps to procure sugarcane.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi said that eligible beneficiaries out of 2.83 lakh ration cardholders in Mayiladuthurai district, excluding State government and Union government employees, Income Tax assessees, and sugar and no commodities ration cardholders, will receive ₹1,000 cash and the Pongal gift hamper of the State government which includes 1 kg of raw rice, 1 kg of sugar, and a sugarcane stalk.

Steps to distribute door-to-door tokens for collecting the gift hampers announced by the State government through fair price shops began on Sunday, and the exercise will continue till January 9, Mr. Mahabharathi said. The distribution of Pongal gift hampers will commence on January 10 in the district, soon after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches the drive. The commodities will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries through 432 fair price shops in the district till January 14, he said.

The district administration has formed taluk-level committees headed by an officer at the level of Deputy Collector to monitor the exercise and urged the beneficiaries to alert the officials in case of any discrepancies in distribution.

The Department of Cooperation will procure over six lakh sugarcane stalks, which are at least six feet tall, from farmers on a proportionate basis to distribute them to the beneficiaries, said the Collector and added that the district administration would take steps to share excess sugarcane stalks with neighbouring districts based on their demand.

