Distribution of tokens begins

Tiruchi

10 May 2021 20:57 IST

Distribution of tokens to ration card holders to receive ₹ 2,000 cash as first of the two instalments began in Tiruchi on Monday.

As per the order of the State government, employees of the respective fair price shops visited the houses of the card holders and distributed tokens.

A senior official said that the process of distribution of tokens would take place for four days. There were 1,224 fair price shops in the district. A total of eight lakh ration card holders were eligible for the cash assistance announced by the State government. The distribution of cash would begin after May 15.

