Distribution of second instalment of relief begins

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Sunday announced that ₹162 crore had been allocated towards special cash assistance for family cardholders in Tiruchi district.

Flagging off the distribution of the second installment of ₹2,000 cash assistance and a bag of 14 essential items to family cardholders here, he said Chief Minister M.K .Stalin was implementing public welfare schemes since he assumed office. In the first phase, COVID-19 assistance to the tune of ₹158 crore was distributed to 7.93 lakh ration cardholders. Nearly 98% of the cardholders in the district received ₹2,000 each.

In the second phase, it had been decided to distribute ₹2,000 each along with a bag of essential items to 8.13 lakh family cardholders in the district. A sum of ₹162 crore had been sanctioned for the scheme, which was was aimed at supporting people affected by closure of business and other establishments in view of the total lockdown.

Mr. Nehru said the beneficiaries could collect the cash and essential items at their ration shops. Elaborate arrangements had been made at 1,224 ration shops in the district. To ensure smooth distribution of cash, tokens would be issued. As per the date and time mentioned in the tokens, the beneficiaries could collect the assistance at their ration shops.

Collector S. Sivarasu; MPs S. Thirunavukarasar and Tiruchi N. Siva, MLAs A. Soundarapandian, S. Stalin Kumar, N. Thiyagarajan and M. Palaniyandi participated.