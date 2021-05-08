Distribution of relief for folk artistes

THANJAVUR

The Ramakrishna Math, Thanjavur, has started distributing corona relief assistance to families of folk artistes in five districts in Thanjavur region.

Launching the distribution by handing over the relief assistance to a few artists at the Ramakrishna Math premises at Sivaji Nagar here on May 8, the Collector, M.Govinda Rao called upon the public to cooperate with the government in controlling the second wave of novel coronavirus.

Stating that the government had sanctioned disbursement of ₹ 2000 per family card this month, the Collector lauded the Ramakrishna Math and other organisations for coming forward to share the burden of the government in ensuring normal life of the people who are in need of such assistance to tide over the financial crisis triggered by the pandemic situation.

A total of 1820 folk artiste families residing in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur would be receiving relief assistance package consisting of 30 grocery and other items worth ₹ 1000 under this programme. The Thanjavur Math head, Swami Vimurthananda and others participated in the inaugural function.