Distribution of Pongal gift hampers on in delta region

PUDUKOTTAI

04 January 2022 20:43 IST

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Tuesday distributed Pongal gift hampers to ration card holders ahead of Pongal festival at Alavayal village in Ponnamaravathy union and Thulaiyanur in Tirumayam block. The gift hamper consists of 21 grocery items, besides a full-grown sugarcane and a cloth bag.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Regupathy said that the gift hampers would be distributed to 4.83 lakh ration card holders in the district through 1,028 fair price shops. Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials participated in the functions, an official press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, 2.15 lakhe ration rice card holders are to receive the Pongal gift hampers.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj initiated the scheme in the presence of N. Gowthaman, chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation; MLAs Mohammed Shanavas and Nagaimaali, and Chairperson of Nagapattinam district panchayat S. Uma Maheshwari.

The gift hampers will be distributed through 357 fair price shops, covering 200 families a day, in compliance with COVID safety protocol. Distribution of gift hampers would continue even after Pongal festival, the Collector said, urging people to comply with the safety measures.

Mayiladuthurai

A total of 2.76 lakh beneficiaries are to receive Pongal gift hampers in Mayiladuthurai district through 424 fair price shops.

The beneficiaries have already been intimated the date and time for receiving the grocery items at the time of distribution of tokens, Collector R. Lalitha said after initiating the process in the presence of S. Ramalingam, MP of Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary constituency, and MLAs Nivedha M. Murugan, S. Rajkumar, and M. Paneerselvam, and senior officials.