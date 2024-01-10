GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Distribution of Pongal gift hampers gets underway in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts

January 10, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Law Minister S. Regupathy distributes Pongal gift hamper to a rice card holder in Pudukottai on Wednesday.

Law Minister S. Regupathy distributes Pongal gift hamper to a rice card holder in Pudukottai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice cardholders commenced in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts on Wednesday.

Every gift hamper would consist of one kg rice, one kg sugar, a full sugarcane, ₹1,000 cash, a free dhoti and a free saree. They would be given at fair price shops till January 14 in the two districts.

Law Minister S. Regupathy distributed the gift hampers to rice card holders at a function organised at Kamarajapuram in Pudukottai town in the presence of Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya. The gift hampers would be given to 4,88,942 rice card holders in Pudukottai district besides to families in the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp through 1,060 fair price shops. 

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam distributed the gift hampers at a function held at Aranarai in Perambalur municipal limits. The gift hampers would be distributed through 282 fair price shops to a total of 1,89,912 rice cardholders in Perambalur district. Tokens had been issued to the cardholders to enable them get the gift hampers from the respective fair price shops at the date and time mentioned in the tokens, an official release said.

