Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begins

As many as 7,78,101 ration cardholders will get Pongal gift hampers with ₹1,000 each in Tiruchi district, according to Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism.

Inaugurating the distribution of Pongal gifts at Vellai Poolampatti near Manapparai on Sunday, he said that a sum of ₹89 crore had been allotted for the scheme. The family cardholders could get the gift hampers in their respective ration shops from January 9 to January 12. Besides one kg of rice and sugar, the cardholders would be given a dhoti and saree free of cost.

Collector S. Sivarasu said that special arrangements have been taken to ensure systematic distribution of gift hampers and it would be closely monitored..