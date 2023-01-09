Distribution of Pongal gift hampers begin in Tiruchi district

January 09, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to 8,32,677 ration card holders in the district began on Monday.

Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan inaugurated the distribution of the hampers at a ration shop at Nachiyarpalayam in the city in the presence of R. Abirami, District Revenue Officer, and other officials.

The hampers will include one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a full sugarcane and a cash gift of ₹1,000. Tokens have been distributed to eligible ration card holders and distribution of the hampers through the ration shops would go on till January 13. Three hundred card holders would be given the hampers in each ration shop in a day. Ration card holders can receive the hampers on the time and date mentioned in the tokens.

Elaborate arrangements had been made for smooth distribution of the hampers. Complaints, if any, regarding the gift hampers could be lodged with officials over mobile phone numbers: 73387 49300/73387 49305, an official release said.