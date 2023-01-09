Distribution of Pongal gift hamper begins

January 09, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Distribution of Pongal gift hampers, worth ₹1,107, to eligible family card holders in Thanjavur district began on Monday.

According to an official release, the hamper consists of a cash dole of ₹1,000, one kg of raw rice worth ₹35.20, one kg of sugar worth ₹39.27 and a ‘panneer karumbu’ (black stem sugarcane) worth ₹33. For instance, even though 748 family cards had been attached to one of the public distribution shops functioning at the New Housing Unit area, 672 rice card holders, 10 antyodhaya anna yojana card holders and 8 police ration card holders were only covered under the Pongal Gift Hamper scheme.

In all 7,00,505 family cardholders in the district alone would be receiving the PGH worth totalling ₹73 crore, the release added.

In Tiruvarur district, 3,91,136 families were to receive the PGH through 746 PDS outlets.

The distribution of PGH would take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. till January 12. Those who have failed to collect their PGH on the date specified on the token issued to them could collect the hamper on January 13, according to an official release.

In Mayildathurai district, the gift hampers would be distributed 2,81,030 ration card holders through 427 ration shops, Collector R. Lalitha said. She inaugurated the distribution at a ration shop near the railway station in Mayiladuthurai in the presence of S. Ramalingam, MP, and officials.

Nagapattinam Collector A.Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the distribution of the hampers at a ration shop at Poravacheri. About 2.17 lakh ration card holders would get the hampers over the next few days.

The gift hampers would be distributed through 1,040 ration shops in Pudukottai district to 4,90,188 card holders till January 13. The distribution would be done in a staggered manner through the issue of tokens to the card holders in order to avoid rush at the shops. Information would be sent through SMS to the mobile number of the respective card holders once they receive the gift hampers. Collector Kavitha Ramu distributed the Pongal gift hampers at an urban ration shop in Tirugokarnam near Pudukottai Town on Monday.

The Pongal gift hamper distribution started in Perambalur district on Monday. It would be distributed to 1,90,267 card holders through 282 ration shops. Collector Sri Venkada Priya distributed the hampers at a ration shop in Alambadi Samathuvapuram.

A total of 3.31 lakh ration card holders will get the gift hampers in Karur, according to Collector T. Prabhushankar. Inaugurating the distribution of Pongal gift hampers at a ration shop in Gandhigramam, he said there were 384 full-time and 219 part-time ration shops in the district.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi launched the distribution of Pongal gift hampers at a ration shop in Ariyalur on Monday. She said 2.46 lakh card holders would receive the gift hampers.