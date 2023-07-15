ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of kuruvai special package begins in Nagapattinam district

July 15, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Johny Tom Varghese distributing fertilizers to farmers under kuruvai special package in Nagapattinam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare began the distribution of kuruvai special package to farmers in Nagapattinam district with Collector Johny Tom Varghese formally inaugurating the exercise at the Collectorate on Saturday.

The kuruvai package, announced by the State Government to farmers cultivating paddy in Cauvery delta districts, includes distribution of fertilizers such as 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of Di-ammonium Phosphate, and 25 kg of potash. The Agriculture Department provides fertilizers worth ₹ 2,466 a acre at full subsidy and has sanctioned ₹ 21.92 crore for Nagapattinam district.

According to a press release, nearly 35,691 acres of land have been brought under paddy cultivation during the kuruvai season in Nagapattinam district this year. The Agriculture Department hopes to bring a few more acres of land under cultivation of paddy as the Cauvery river water reached the tail-end areas with distribution channels desilted well ahead of the water release from Mettur reservoir.

Farmers could avail of the fertilizer package from the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in their nearby localities. More than 10,000 farmers have been registered so far to avail the benefits. N. Gowthaman, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Limited, V. P. Nagai Mali, Kilvelur MLA, and other district-level officers participated.

