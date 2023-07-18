Distribution of kuruvai package begins

July 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday inaugurated the distribution of kuruvai package to farmers of the district at a function held at Keezhakolathur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society.

He said the package was being given to encourage farmers to take up cultivation during the kuruvai season. Farmers would be provided about ₹3,466 worth of fertilizers per acre at 100% subsidy under the initiative. The package included 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg of potash. The package to be given to farmers would cover 5,000 acres in the district at a cost of ₹1.36 crore.

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna and senior officials participated.

