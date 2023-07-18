ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of kuruvai package begins

July 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday inaugurated the distribution of kuruvai package to farmers of the district at a function held at Keezhakolathur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society.

He said the package was being given to encourage farmers to take up cultivation during the kuruvai season. Farmers would be provided about ₹3,466 worth of fertilizers per acre at 100% subsidy under the initiative. The package included 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg of potash. The package to be given to farmers would cover 5,000 acres in the district at a cost of ₹1.36 crore.

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna and senior officials participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US