HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of kuruvai package begins

July 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Tuesday inaugurated the distribution of kuruvai package to farmers of the district at a function held at Keezhakolathur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society.

He said the package was being given to encourage farmers to take up cultivation during the kuruvai season. Farmers would be provided about ₹3,466 worth of fertilizers per acre at 100% subsidy under the initiative. The package included 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg of potash. The package to be given to farmers would cover 5,000 acres in the district at a cost of ₹1.36 crore.

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna and senior officials participated.

.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.