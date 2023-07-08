HamberMenu
Distribution of kuruvai package begins in Tiruchi district

July 08, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers E.V. Velu and K. N. Nehru, and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar giving fertilizers on subsidised prices to a farmer under Kuruvai Paddy Cultivation Scheme in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Ministers E.V. Velu and K. N. Nehru, and Collector M. Pradeep Kumar giving fertilizers on subsidised prices to a farmer under Kuruvai Paddy Cultivation Scheme in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Distribution of kuruvai package to farmers began in Tiruchi district on Saturday, with Minister for Municipal Administration K .N. Nehru and Minister for Highways and Public Works Department E.V. Velu inaugurating the exercise at a brief function at the Collector’s Office here.

The State government had announced the package to encourage the farmers to take up cultivation during the kuruvai season. Under the initiative, farmers are to be provided about ₹2,466-worth of fertilizers per acre at full subsidy. The fertilizers include 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg potash.

The package will be distributed to cover an area of about 6,500 acres in the district this year at a cost of ₹1.60 crore. Last year, the package was given for an area of 5,700 acres. Kuruvai paddy cultivation is predominantly taken up in the canal-irrigated and filter-point areas in Lalgudi block.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nehru said Chief Minister M.K .Stalin had ordered procurement of kuruvai paddy through direct purchase centres when it was pointed out to him that private traders were not offering a good price. The entire paddy harvested by the farmers would be procured by the government, he said.

Mr. Velu pointed out that the State government was bringing out a separate Budget for agriculture and giving a thrust to the development of the sector. He urged the farmers to utilise government schemes.

MLAs A. Soundarapandian and P. Abdul Samad, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Joint Director of Agriculture M. Murugesan were present.

