Distribution of green manure commences under mannuyir kappom scheme in delta districts

The distribution of green manure has commenced under the newly launched Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom (MKMK) Scheme in the district.

With a major focus on delta areas such as Tiruverumbur and Lalgudi, the Department of Agriculture is distributing 20 kg of green manure per acre to farmers at 50% subsidy. The manure, dhaincha (Thakkai Poondu), typically costs ₹100 in the open market. It is available at block-level agriculture extension offices for ₹50.

“Over-reliance on chemical fertilizers has affected overall soil health, and this scheme aims to address the issue,” said M. Sakthivel, Joint Director of Agriculture. “Under the scheme, Tiruchi will receive 150 tonnes this year. So far, we have received 70 tonnes and have been distributing them for the past two weeks,” he said.

“Dhaincha can contribute up to eight tonnes of biomass per acre. When dhaincha decomposes, it secretes weak organic acids that are highly beneficial to the rice ecosystem. In addition to the biomass it provides, the root nodules formed by it fix atmospheric nitrogen. This process helps transfer nutrients from the deep soil to the crops above,” said R. Sugumar, Assistant Director of Agriculture, in Lalgudi.

However, some assistant agricultural officers (AAOs) have raised concerns about the timing of the distribution. “We welcome the scheme as it will really benefit farmers. However, there is no water now, and only those with pumpsets took up kuruvai cultivation this time. Samba will start only after a month if the Cauvery water arrives in time. But the government has set targets and asked us to distribute it quickly. We are struggling to convince farmers to take it home when they don’t have an immediate need for it,” said an AAO in Tiruverumbur block.

Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, welcomed the scheme and urged the government not to pressure the officials on targets for distribution. “Following our demands, the government is now giving large-scale green manure. However, officials must not be forced to distribute them before the opening of the Mettur dam,” he added.

