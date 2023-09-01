ADVERTISEMENT

Distribution of free travel passes for government school students begins in Tiruvarur

September 01, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of free travel passes for government and government-aided schools in the Tiruvarur district commenced on Friday.

Senior officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division commenced the distribution of free travel passes to ‘eligible’ students studying in a Government-aided minority management school in Tiruvarur town on Friday.

A total of 17,480 pupils studying in government and government-aided schools and government colleges functioning in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts coming under the Nagapattinam Zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, have been enlisted as ‘eligible’ candidates to receive the free travel pass, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, according to a TNSTC release, free travel passes have been issued to a total of 12,396 students studying in the above-mentioned category of educational institutions in the Kumbakonam Zone domain.

Applications seeking free travel passes from the students were received in person by the Corporation officials and were uploaded to the computers for early printing and distribution of the same to the students. Stating that since the free travel pass contains images of the beneficiary it could be used as a document for identity, the release said and added that the images of beneficiaries would be captured at their respective schools itself even if they reside in the vicinity of the institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US