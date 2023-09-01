HamberMenu
Distribution of free travel passes for government school students begins in Tiruvarur

September 01, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Distribution of free travel passes for government and government-aided schools in the Tiruvarur district commenced on Friday.

Senior officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division commenced the distribution of free travel passes to ‘eligible’ students studying in a Government-aided minority management school in Tiruvarur town on Friday.

A total of 17,480 pupils studying in government and government-aided schools and government colleges functioning in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts coming under the Nagapattinam Zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, have been enlisted as ‘eligible’ candidates to receive the free travel pass, sources said.

Meanwhile, according to a TNSTC release, free travel passes have been issued to a total of 12,396 students studying in the above-mentioned category of educational institutions in the Kumbakonam Zone domain.

Applications seeking free travel passes from the students were received in person by the Corporation officials and were uploaded to the computers for early printing and distribution of the same to the students. Stating that since the free travel pass contains images of the beneficiary it could be used as a document for identity, the release said and added that the images of beneficiaries would be captured at their respective schools itself even if they reside in the vicinity of the institution.

