Distribution of fertilizers under ‘kuruvai’ package begins in Tiruchi district

Distribution of kuruvai package to farmers began in Tiruchi district on Saturday, with Minister for Municipal Administration K .N. Nehru inaugurating the process at L.Abishekapuram in Lalgudi block.

The State government had announced the package to encourage farmers to take up cultivation. Under the initiative, farmers in Tiruchi district are to be provided about ₹2,467 worth of fertilizers an acre at full subsidy. This would include 45 kg of urea, 50 kg of DAP and 25 kg potash.

The package would be distributed to cover an area of about 5,700 acres in the district. With kuruvai paddy cultivation being predominantly taken up in the canal irrigated and filter point areas in Lalgudi block, fertilizers under package would be distributed to cover an area of about 5,200 acres in the block. Farmers in Tiruverumbur (250 acres), Andhanallur (150 acres) and Manachanallur (100 acres) would also benefit from the package.

Later, Mr. Nehru declared open a sub agricultural extension centre established at a cost of ₹40 lakh with assistance extended by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development under its Rural Infrastructure Development Fund at Anbil village. He also inaugurated a couple of ration shops at Mangammalpuram and Angarai Govindarajapuram.

M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, A. Soundarapandian, MLA, M. Murugesan, Joint Director of Agriculture, and other officials were present.

₹14 crore for Mayiladuthurai district

Mayiladuthurai Collector R. Lalitha has said that the State government has allotted ₹14.01 crore under the kuruvai package in the district. Kuruvai paddy is expected to be raised on about 96,750 acres in the district. Of this, fertilizers at full subsidy would be distributed to cover an area of about 52,000 acres under the kuruvai package. This apart, about 565 metric tonnes of seeds to cover an area of about 28,250 acres would be distributed at 50% under the Seed Village scheme in the district.

She has appealed to farmers to take advantage of the package and urged them to contact the nearest office of assistant director of agriculture in the their taluks to apply through the Uzhavan App to avail the scheme.