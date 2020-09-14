Distribution of deworming tablets begins

Tiruchi

14 September 2020 19:39 IST

Distribution of deworming tablets to children and adolescents between the age of 1 and 19 began here on Monday.

An estimated 7.27 lakh children and adolescents would be given the tablets in Tiruchi district, Collector S. Sivarasu said launching the programme at an Anganwadi at Periya Milaguparai in the city. Of them, 4,87,316 children and adolescents were in rural areas, he said.

The programme is being organised in three rounds and the first round of distribution would be held till September 19. The second round would be held from September 21 to 26 and the third round on September 28, he said and added that all necessary arrangements have been made for the exercise.

The deworming tablets would also help prevent anaemia and build IQ and immunity among the children and adolescents, he said.

In Karur, Collector T. Anbalagan inaugurated the distribution at Nathamedu village. An estimated population of 3,67,842 children and adolescents would be given the tablets. Deworming would help improve health and the tablets would also prevent vitamin A and iron deficiency among children and adolescents, he said.

Tiruvarur Collector T. Anand inaugurated the programme at an Anganwadi at Mudaliar Street in the town and said that about 2.87 lakh children and adolescents would be given the tablets. Half tablets (200 mg) should be administered to children in the age group of 1 to 2 and full tablets of 400 mg should be given to those above two years of age. The tablets would be distributed through anganwadis, primary health centres and health sub centres at 1,260 places in the district, he said.

An estimated population of 1.70 lakh in the age group of 1 to 19 would be given the tablets in Perambalur district during the drive, Collector V. Santha said handing over the tablets for distribution to health officials at the Collector’s office. As many as 690 employees would distribute the tablets to the children and adolescents free of cost through camps held at anganwadis, primary health centres and sub centres, she said.