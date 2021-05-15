Distribution of cash assistance begins

TIRUCHI

15 May 2021 18:52 IST

Distribution of cash assistance of ₹2,000 to family cardholders began in the district on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated the scheme at a function held in Srirangam.

He recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured family cardholders of ₹4,000 to mitigate loss of revenue due to lockdown. Of the total amount, ₹2,000 would be given to cardholders in the first phase. In Tiruchi district, cash assistance would be given to 8.07 lakh cardholders. Elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth distribution of cash assistance in all 1,226 ration shops in the district.

Collector S. Divyadharshini took part in the function.

Launching the cash disbursement in Tiruvarur, Poondi K. Kalaivanan, MLA, said 3,76,523 family cardholders attached to 728 public distribution shops in the district could receive the cash assistance on the date and time mentioned in tokens issued to them.

Collector V.Santha urged the people to cooperate with the government in combating COVID-19.