Distribution of booth slips begins

THANJAVUR

30 March 2021 17:46 IST

Distribution of booth slips to the electorate in the eight Assembly segments in the district began on Tuesday.

Disclosing this to reporters here, District Election Officer and Collector M. Govinda Rao said the process would be completed within five days. A total of 8,307 postal ballots had been cast so far, most of them by poll duty staff.

