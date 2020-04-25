Tiruchirapalli

Distributing kabasura kudineer

Kabasura Kudineer powder being distributed at the temporary market set up at Bishop Heber College Grounds on Friday.

Kabasura Kudineer powder being distributed at the temporary market set up at Bishop Heber College Grounds on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Kabasura kudineer powder for making the herbal concoction considered an immunity booster is being distributed to residents across Tiruchi district.

The initiative, which began earlier this month by the district AYUSH clinic was given an impetus by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami who launched the ‘Arogyam’ scheme in the State on Thursday to distribute nilavembu kudineer and kabasura kudineer.

Speaking to The Hindu, S. Kamaraj, District Siddha Medical Officer, Tiruchi, said that a team of doctors have been distributing the powder door-to-door. “At least 10,000 households have received the powder so far,” he said.

On Friday, packets were distributed to vendors and customers at the temporary Uzhavar Sandhai at Central Bus Stand by District Collector S. Sivarasu and by doctors at the temporary market at Bishop Heber College grounds.

Dr. Kamaraj stressed that the powder was in no way a cure for COVID-19 and is only being provided as an immunity booster.

“One person must consume one glass of the kudineer daily on an empty stomach. About 100 ml for adults and 60 ml for children,” he said.

