Tiruchirapalli

Distribute tabs to students: teachers

Government and government-aided college teachers, who apprehend a decline in admissions next year, are calling on the State government to act with alacrity and facilitate digital teaching-learning to maintain its top position in gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education.

Ranked third behind Sikkim (53.9%) and Chandigarh (50.6), the State with 49% GER can easily slip if it fails to ensure that students from needy families have access to digital resources and connectivity. The students need to be provided with tablets free of cost as an incentive to continue higher studies, they point out.

The State government ought to pursue in earnest with the Ministry of Human Resource Development a proposal it made a few years ago to provide Aakash tablets at subsidised cost to students through their institutions, a computer science teacher recalled.

The National Mission on Education consists of 48 different components structured broadly around building content, enabling access and developing low-cost access cum computing devices.

Hence, the Mission through Information and Communication Technology (NME-ICT) also envisages providing connectivity alongside providing access to content on Sakshat portal and other educational websites. Further, it pays for fiber connectivity to each university to connect to the nearest National Knowledge Network node.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, and Tamil Nadu Open University are among the 11 institutions in the State connected to National Knowledge Network, sources said.

