Distinguished alumni awards presented

Published - August 19, 2024 05:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Distinguished alumni awards of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed to be University, were presented on the occasion of Independence Day. According to a release, S. Anand, a Commander in the Indian Navy who graduated from SASTRA 2009, V.Packirisamy, Executive Director, Power Finance Corporation, a 1989 Batch alumni, and Porsuh Jain, founder of Sportskeeda, a digital sports platform who graduated in 2006, were presented with the awards. A batch of 13 of its Law School graduates selected for the Tamil Nadu Judicial Services were also honoured.

