GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distinguished alumni awards presented

Published - August 19, 2024 05:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Distinguished alumni awards of the Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), a Deemed to be University, were presented on the occasion of Independence Day. According to a release, S. Anand, a Commander in the Indian Navy who graduated from SASTRA 2009, V.Packirisamy, Executive Director, Power Finance Corporation, a 1989 Batch alumni, and Porsuh Jain, founder of Sportskeeda, a digital sports platform who graduated in 2006, were presented with the awards. A batch of 13 of its Law School graduates selected for the Tamil Nadu Judicial Services were also honoured.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.