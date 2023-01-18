Disposable plastic water bottles clog waterways in Tiruchi

January 18, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The ban on disposable plastics has had little effect on the ground since its announcement in July 2022, as shops in Tiruchi city, particularly street vendors, continue to use them for serving food and packing goods.

A State-wide campaign to popularise cloth bags and reusable vessels as alternatives to plastic containers has also not made much headway, said social activists in Tiruchi.

“The ban is very necessary, but its enforcement needs to be more rigorous. We still find shopkeepers using plastic bags, and the public too, not bringing their own for purchases. So we are stepping up our awareness campaigns about environment-friendly options like cloth bags,” K.C. Neelamegam, secretary of Thanneer, a voluntary organisation, told The Hindu.

Sanitation workers said that the type of waste being generated has gradually changed since the ban. “We are seeing fewer plastic carrier bags, and more empty pre-packaged snack packets in the garbage collection points. Since the ban on single-use plastics does not cover this category, their disposal is still unregulated. But the change could also be a result of the awareness campaigns and revival of cloth bags in bigger shops,” said a sanitation official.

Though bigger department stores and groceries in Tiruchi have stopped using plastic bags in the past year, they are still the most preferred option among pavement stalls. Besides being cheaper than biodegradable alternatives such as paper, plantain leaves or bamboo fibre, they are also more widely available for bulk purchase.

“One can see flowers, and even hot food, being packed in plastic or metallic finish container bags. Consuming food from such packets could have an adverse effect on health,” said civic activist Kannan Ramakrishnan. Imposing fines on their usage would perhaps be an effective way to decrease their presence in the markets, he added.

A senior Tiruchi Corporation official said that disposable PET bottles are among the most common plastic items clogging the city’s waterways. “Their use has gone up since the pandemic, as more people are buying bottled water and drinks for hygiene reasons. Our thrust has been on improving solid waste management in the city and improving the skills of conservancy workers in maintaining the department’s garbage collection vehicles. The onus of reducing plastic waste should be shared by both the residents and authorities, for the benefit of the environment,” he said.