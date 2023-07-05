Dismantling of British-built steel bridge across Kollidam nearing completion

July 05, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The once prominent British-built steel girder bridge across the Kollidam River in Tiruchi city will soon disappear without a trace as work on dismantling the damaged structure has reached the final stages.

The steel girder bridge was built to replace an arched bridge that was washed away in the great flood of 1924. It was opened on February 9, 1928. The bridge was a prominent landmark as one entered the city from the No.1 Tollgate.

The Highways Department decided to demolish the abandoned bridge after a portion of the structure was washed away during heavy flow in the river in 2018. Since then, parts of the bridge, including a few piers, collapsed during heavy discharges in Kollidam River.

The steel bridge was earlier closed and abandoned in February 2016 after a new one, resembling Napier Bridge in Chennai with bowstring arches, was built and opened to traffic. The old narrow bridge was declared a weak structure in 2005 and only light vehicles were allowed on the bridge until it was closed to traffic fully.

Although there were calls for preserving the old bridge as a heritage structure, the Highways Department decided to demolish it on grounds of safety. Falling concrete or steel structures could damage the adjacent new bridge, it was pointed out. The department awarded a tender for safely demolishing the structure at an estimated cost of about ₹3 crore.

According to sources in the department, the bridge is expected to be demolished within a week or so. “Only one more span needs to be dismantled. The work is expected to be completed within another week or so,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The department has also been executing bed protection works to prevent scouring downstream the new bridge. These works will also be completed this month, the official added.