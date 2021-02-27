Dislodge unholy AIADMK-BJPalliance: Brinda Karat

CPI (M) politburo member, Brinda Karat, on Saturday said that the “unholy” AIADMK- BJP alliance should be voted out of power in the coming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Tiruverumbur, she charged that the BJP leaders had been spreading hatred among people with an ulterior motive to divide them on communal lines. The rulers, who were supposed to unite the people, had been acting as “ambassadors of hatred.” The BJP was using religion as an instrument to divide the people. It had been posing a danger to the democracy of the country, she said.

The AIADMK had been maintaining a stoic silence on the anti-people policies and programmes of the Narendra Modi government. The unique identity of the Tamils, their culture and rights had been facing a severe threat. But the AIADMK government had never raised its voice against the oppressive policies of the Centre, Ms. Karat said.

The opportunity that the people had been waiting for to send out the AIADMK government had come. They would vote out the BJP-AIADMK alliance. “They cannot be allowed to get a fresh mandate. Each and every one - workers, women, farmers, traders and merchants - join hands to defeat the AIADMK and its partners,” Ms. Karat said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, she said that several States, including Kerala, had passed legislations against the three farm laws of the Centre. But he had not only failed to register his protest but also voiced his support to the laws. His party should be given a fitting reply by the farmers for “betraying” them, she said.