Disjointed storm water drains stagnate at Godown Road, Khajamalai Road posing health hazard

Disjointed storm water drains on Godown Road and Khajamalai Main Road are clogged causing stagnation of rainwater and sewage.

Although storm water drains have been built along both sides of Godown Road, they run into a dead end on one side. The drain abruptly ends in front of a bus stop and a school. “Both rain water and sewage will stagnate in this location,” says H.Ghouse Baig, a resident. On the opposite side, the drain is clogged and silted up heavily at several places.

On Khajamalai Main Road, where many houses, colleges, businesses and eateries are situated, the stagnating sewage overflows on to the road at some stretches and a vacant plot, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“My eight-year-old son and daughter contracted dengue. When it rains, the sewage overflow heads up into our home. Every time I bring it up with the authorities, they say that they are drawing up a comprehensive plan to connect the drains. They have been saying this for over a year and a half.” said S. Inayathulla, a resident.

“The last time it rained, sewage seeped into our school premises, and we had to immediately use staff to clean the entire area with bleaching powder,” said a teacher of a nearby school.

When contacted, S. N. Shanmugam, Assistant Commissioner, Zone 4, said he would resolve the issue.

