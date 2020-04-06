Food Minister R. Kamaraj commissioned the disinfectant tunnel set up at the vegetable market in Tiruvarur on Monday.

The tunnel has been set up at the entrance to the vegetable market functioning near the Old Bus Stand in the Tiruvarur Municipality so as to ensure that the public visiting the market pass through the tunnel to get themselves sprayed with the sodium hydrochloride solution to check the spread of the virus.

Asking consumers at the market to maintain social distancing, the Minister said ‘community transmission’ of the virus could effectively be countered if people stayed indoors.

Stating that all out efforts were being made by the government to save the people from the dreaded virus, Mr. Kamaraj said 12 persons in Tiruvarur district have tested positive and were being treated at the Government hospital. Further, their contacts have been identified and all of them have been brought under surveillance of the Health Department, he added.

Meanwhile, the Mannargudi MLA, T. R. B. Rajaa claimed that his efforts to set up a similar tunnel at the Mannargudi Municipality limits has not been received well by the authorities.

“I did inform the authorities already about my intention and when I reached the Municipality office on Sunday along with the technicians for setting up the tunnel at the place to be identified by the civic body officials I found myself at a dead-end. I was told that the Commissioner (in-charge) and Municipal Engineer, R. Thirumalaivasan had gone on leave and hence I could not complete the task”, he said.

The MLA managed to convince the municipal staff to take possession of the materials and install at the place they identify later.

Enquiries reveal that on Monday, the tunnel sponsored by the MLA was installed along with the similar facility set up by the Municipality at the entrance to the temporary vegetable market functioning at the Mannargudi bus stand and these facilities were inspected by the Food Minister, sources said.

Sanitisers donated

The Mannargudi Town Unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has donated 50 bottles of sanitizers to the Government District Headquarters hospital, Mannargudi on Monday. The sanitiser bottles, worth ₹25,000, was handed over to the Medical Superintendent R. Vijayakumar by the CPI(M) Mannargudi Town Secretary, S. Arumugam.