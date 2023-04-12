Discussion on Vasudaiva Kutumbakam at Sastra

April 12, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A group discussion on ‘ Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ – India’s Position’, was held at SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University on April 8, as part of the silver jubilee of the School of Management.

The discussion was moderated by S. Selvabaskar, professor, School of Management, SASTRA Deemed University, which was initiated by S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, SASTRA Vice-Chancellor, who stressed the need to reorient the management position to the global management founders based on knowledge position.

The discussion was further taken forward by Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Trichy, on traditional knowledge power by quoting shlokas from Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and thoughts conveyed by Swami Vivekananda on the cultivation of self-liberation and social welfare and the key success factors from Bhagavad Gita.

Asit. K. Burma, Director, BIM, Trichy, put forth his thoughts on the capabilities of Indian business communities and the urgent need to invest in efforts to enhance research publications in globally recognized institutions to improve visibility.

T.S. Tirumurti, Former Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the UN delivered the Daksh power talk. He commenced his lecture on the challenges of the world becoming polarised post-Russia-Ukraine war and the geopolitics is increasingly getting complex and how India’s foreign policy is tackling them by reorienting its strategy and national interests despite diplomatic pressures from both sides of the world.

The afternoon deliberations on “Preparing Managers for a Global Work Force” were started with D.Sridharan, president, Brakes India Limited, Chennai who spoke on the importance of attitude and in-depth knowledge of the industry along with discipline and the challenges industries in hiring non-locals by providing examples of his own company. It was followed by a talk on how AI bots like ChatGPT give a stiff challenge to budding managers in an organization and integral disciplines an individual needs to cultivate Fitness and focus from K.M.Suceendran, Global Head, Academic Interface Program, TCS, Chennai.

The session was continued by B.Thyagarajan, Director and CEO, Stratadigm, Mumbai who emphasized that students should come out of their comfort zone, cultivate the habit of learning multiple languages, especially international languages and develop an open-minded attitude to pursue opportunities internationally. The session was moderated by V.Badrinath, Dean, School of Management and Corporate Relations. The Knowledge Leadership Forum was coordinated by S.Selvabaskar, R.Alamelu, N.Shobhana and M.Jayanthi of the School of Management, SASTRA Deemed University, according to a University release.