Discrimination against Tamil continues in conduct of rituals, says Maniarasan

The Thanjai Periya Koil Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu has alleged discrimination against Tamil in the conduct of consecration of the Big Temple in Thanjavur despite the High Court directive.

In a petition addressed to the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, coordinator of the committee, P .Maniarasan said that after hearing arguments over the writ petitions filed by him and others seeking a direction that the consecration of Big Temple should be performed in Tamil only, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered that importance be given to both Tamil and Sanskrit citing affidavits filed by the respondents that equal importance was being given to both languages in the rituals and practices of Big Temple and the same would be followed in the consecration ceremony also.

However, during the consecration rituals, which commenced on February 1 in the temple, Tamil Othuvars and persons with Sanskrit knowledge were not allowed to enter the place where the divine images were kept at the kundam and vedigai in a separate enclosure at the yaga salai.

They were allowed to sit in front of that enclosure and recite the Thirumuraigal and Sanskrit slokas, respectively.

But at the same time, Sanskrit language was only used by the persons who were performing ceremonies inside the enclosure, which was a clear violation of the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench’s order, Mr. Maniarasan said.

Though this disparity was brought to the notice of the Joint Commissioner, HR and CE and the Assistant Commissioner, Thanjai Palace Devasthanam, on February 3 afternoon itself, curative action was not taken up by them leading to apprehension that Tamil would be avoided at the karuvarai, yaga salai and at gopura kalasam during the consecration to be held on February 5.

Hence, the committee requested the HR and CE Commissioner to intervene and ensure that the Saiva Samaya Aravor performed the rituals on par with Sanskrit at the yaga salai kundam, vedigai, Peruvudaiyar karuvarai, artha mandapam, maha mandapam, gopura kalasam as per the order of the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench order.

Response

Meanwhile, when asked for a response to the allegation from the committee, the organisers of the consecration claimed that the ceremonies and rituals at the yaga salai and in other parts of the temple were being carried out as per the affidavit filed by them before the Madras High Court, Madurai Bench.

Further, the organisers pointed out that court had dismissed the petitions moved by the Kuzhu and others after getting convinced that the arrangements made at the Big Temple for the conduct of the kumbabhishekam giving due prominence to the Tamil language as per the agama principles and as done earlier.

It had also observed that the Sanskrit language was not given any special status, particularly by ignoring the Tamil language, they added.