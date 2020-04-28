21 discharged from hospital in central region

Twenty-one COVID 19 positive persons were discharged after treatment from government hospitals in the central region on Tuesday. No fresh positive case was reported from the region for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday.

Among the discharged patients, five were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). Of them, three were from Tiruchi and two from Ariyalur district. With this, the number of patients discharged from the MGMGH has gone up to 47. The discharged patients were given a warm send off when they left for their homes.

Collector S. Sivarasu said with the discharge of these patients on Tuesday, the number of patients being treated for the COVID-19 in MGMGH had gone down to 14. Of them, six were from Tiruchi district, five from Perambalur district, two from Ariyalur district and one from Pudukottai district. He said all 14 were responding to the treatment protocol well. They were likely to be discharged shortly.

Karur

The Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday discharged seven more patients, who were under treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19 virus. While four of them were from Dindigul district, three were from Namakkal district. It has brought down the number of positive patients being treated at the hospital to 20. With the discharge on Tuesday, the number of those discharged so far has gone up to 159, in addition to 70 patients, who were tested negative for COVID-19.

Thanjavur

Nine persons, including a seven-month-old girl, were discharged from the COVID-19 special ward at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a press release, among the discharged four persons were from Adhiramapattinam, three persons including the girl child from Ammapettai and two from Vallam for treatment to the COVID-19 infection. With the discharge of nine persons from the hospital on April 28, the number of novel corona virus patients undergoing treatment at the TMC hospital dropped to 22 from 31.