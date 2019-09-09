Discharge of surplus water in Kollidam continues

Discharge of surplus water continued for the second consecutive day on Monday in Kollidam from Mukkombu Upper Anicut.

According to PWD’s River Conservation Division sources, there was a marginal dip in inflow in the Cauvery. The inflow that stood at 55,000 cusecs on Sunday dipped to 53,396 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Of it, 33,064 cusecs was released into the Cauvery from Upper Anicut for irrigation. Similarly, 400 cusecs each was released in Ayyan and Peruvalai canals. It was 500 cusecs in Pullambadi canal. The remaining 19,032 cusecs was released in the Kollidam.

Going by the current trend of flow into Mettur dam, a senior official said inflow had dipped marginally on Monday. Indications were there for dip in realisation of water in the Cauvery at Mukkombu Upper Anicut. But discharge of excess water would continue for a few more days. However, the quantum of discharge in the Kollidam would come down gradually, the official hoped.

He maintained that the quantum of release of water in the Cauvery for irrigation would be maintained at around 30,000 cusecs.