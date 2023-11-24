HamberMenu
Discharge of sewage into Peruvalai canal goes unchecked at Manachanallur

Some of the residents have expressed surprise that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has failed to act on the issue all these years and have urged the State government to take steps to stop sewage flow into the canal

November 24, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
Sewage flowing into the Peruvalai canal at Manachanallur in Tiruchi district.

Sewage flowing into the Peruvalai canal at Manachanallur in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents and civic activists have expressed concern over the continued discharge of urban sewage into the Peruvalai canal, a major irrigation channel in the district, at Manachanallur on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

Although an underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) is under execution, it covers only one half of the town. Sewage flow from the other part of the town continues to flow into the Peruvalai canal. The canal, which branches off from Upper Anicut, is one of the major irrigation canals in the district.

“This has been a long-pending problem and the sewage flows into the canal at three places, including from sumps built near Thirupainjeeli Road and East Agraharam. Since the 1980s, the sewage generated in the town had been flowing into the nearby fields through a siphon system. As farmers blocked the flow into their fields, the sewage started overflowing into the canal near Gandhi Park on Tiruchi Road at times of heavy rain. The underground sewer being built now only caters to a part of the town and the sewage from the other portion of the town continues to flow into the canal,” said S. Chandrasekaran, a long-time resident of Manachanallur.

Open drains in the town are choked with plastic waste at many places and the wastewater often heads up into some residential areas at times of heavy rain, he said.

According to Mr. Chandrasekaran, only 80% of the UGSS had been completed so far. Besides, individual connections have not been given fully yet in places where the work had been completed.

“The flow of sewage directly into the canal not only affects agriculture and cattle consuming the water, but is also a hazard to humans, who bathe in large numbers downstream the canal,” said Suresh Venkatachalam, a social activist and president, Srirangam Nagara Nala Sangam. It is surprising that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has failed to act on the issue all these years, he added.

The flow of urban sewage into rivers and canals is a serious matter of concern and the State government should accord priority to prevent it and make adequate Budgetary allocations, he said.

A senior official of the town panchayat said the underground drainage system covered nine of the 18 wards in the town. A proposal has been sent to the government to extend the sewer system to the rest of the town too. Meanwhile, a plan has been worked out to arrest the flow of sewage into the canal and it has been approved at the Town Panchayat Council meeting recently, he said.

Tiruchi / water pollution

