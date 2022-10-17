Disaster Response Force team from Chennai reaches Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 17, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) from Chennai has arrived in Tiruchi district to attend to emergency situations and rescue efforts, if required, in view of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. 

The 34-member team which reached Tiruchi on Sunday has been stationed at Samayapuram. The Tiruchi Rural Police have mobilised 30 of their personnel who are trained in disaster management.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The teams have been equipped with rubber boat and life jacket to undertake rescue operations as and when the situation warranted. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar said the path leading to the rivers at different spots in the district had been barricaded and notice boards installed to alert the public from venturing into the waters in view of the heavy flow in the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers.  Police personnel were carrying out rounds appealing to the people using public address system not to venture into the waters, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app