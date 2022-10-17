Disaster Response Force team from Chennai reaches Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) from Chennai has arrived in Tiruchi district to attend to emergency situations and rescue efforts, if required, in view of the heavy flow of water in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers.

The 34-member team which reached Tiruchi on Sunday has been stationed at Samayapuram. The Tiruchi Rural Police have mobilised 30 of their personnel who are trained in disaster management.

The teams have been equipped with rubber boat and life jacket to undertake rescue operations as and when the situation warranted. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar said the path leading to the rivers at different spots in the district had been barricaded and notice boards installed to alert the public from venturing into the waters in view of the heavy flow in the Cauvery and the Kollidam rivers. Police personnel were carrying out rounds appealing to the people using public address system not to venture into the waters, he added.