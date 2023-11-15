Disaster rescue personnel ready to meet exigencies 

November 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As part of disaster readiness, the Tamil Nadu Armed Police have placed a company of well-trained Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force (TNRDF) personnel on standby in Tiruchi to meet exigencies during the monsoon.

H.M. Jayaram, Additional Director-General of Police, Armed Police, supervised a drill performed by the company of TNRDF at Tiruchi Special Police (TSP) Battalion I on Wednesday.

M. Ananthan, Commandant, TSP Battalion I, said a company of 120 specially trained police personnel headed by an Inspector of Police have been placed on standby in Tiruchi to be mobilised to undertake rescue operations in delta and southern districts in case of emergencies during heavy rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is equipped with safety gear, lifeboats, woodcutting machines and high-power motors, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.