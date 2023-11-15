ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster rescue personnel ready to meet exigencies 

November 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force performing a drill in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of disaster readiness, the Tamil Nadu Armed Police have placed a company of well-trained Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force (TNRDF) personnel on standby in Tiruchi to meet exigencies during the monsoon.

H.M. Jayaram, Additional Director-General of Police, Armed Police, supervised a drill performed by the company of TNRDF at Tiruchi Special Police (TSP) Battalion I on Wednesday.

M. Ananthan, Commandant, TSP Battalion I, said a company of 120 specially trained police personnel headed by an Inspector of Police have been placed on standby in Tiruchi to be mobilised to undertake rescue operations in delta and southern districts in case of emergencies during heavy rain.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company is equipped with safety gear, lifeboats, woodcutting machines and high-power motors, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US